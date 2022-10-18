Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Fastenal, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of FAST, at a cost of $43.88 each, for a total investment of $43,885. Eastman was up about 8.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FAST trading as high as $47.79 in trading on Tuesday. Fastenal is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Eastman in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Executive Vice President Darryl Schmidt purchased $36,400 worth of BancFirst, purchasing 397 shares at a cost of $91.67 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Schmidt in the past year. BancFirst is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Schmidt is in the green, up about 4.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $95.92.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/18 Insider Buying Report: FAST, BANF

