Tuesday 10/18 Insider Buying Report: AZZ, AXR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AZZ, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, COO - Precoat Metals Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of AZZ, at a cost of $34.89 each, for a total investment of $104,670. So far Russell is in the green, up about 6.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $37.11. AZZ is trading up about 5.3% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased $10,600 worth of AMREP, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $10.60 a piece. Before this latest buy, Cloues II purchased AXR on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $103,169 at an average of $12.57 per share. AMREP is trading off about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Cloues II was up about 5.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AXR trading as high as $11.13 at last check today.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

