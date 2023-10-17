Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Summit Therapeutics' Chief Operating Officer, Manmeet Singh Soni, made a $5M purchase of SMMT, buying 2,976,190 shares at a cost of $1.68 a piece. So far Soni is in the green, up about 22.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.05. Summit Therapeutics is trading up about 16.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased $32,700 worth of Sacks Parente Golf, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $1.09 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hoge made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $72,600 shares for a cost of $2.42 a piece. Sacks Parente Golf is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday. Hoge was up about 10.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SPGC trading as high as $1.20 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: SMMT, SPGC

