News & Insights

Markets
SMMT

Tuesday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: SMMT, SPGC

October 17, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Summit Therapeutics' Chief Operating Officer, Manmeet Singh Soni, made a $5M purchase of SMMT, buying 2,976,190 shares at a cost of $1.68 a piece. So far Soni is in the green, up about 22.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.05. Summit Therapeutics is trading up about 16.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased $32,700 worth of Sacks Parente Golf, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $1.09 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hoge made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $72,600 shares for a cost of $2.42 a piece. Sacks Parente Golf is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday. Hoge was up about 10.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SPGC trading as high as $1.20 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: SMMT, SPGC

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: SMMT, SPGC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMMT
SPGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.