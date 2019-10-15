Markets
CBAY

Tuesday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: CBAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note.

At CymaBay Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of CBAY, for a cost of $4.30 each, for a total investment of $21,500. So far Shah is in the green, up about 8.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.67. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Shah purchased CBAY on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $142,554 at an average of $7.13 per share.

Tuesday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: CBAY
VIDEO: Tuesday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: CBAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBAY

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular