As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Douglas Elliman's CEO, Howard M. Lorber, made a $399,340 buy of DOUG, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $3.99 each. Lorber was up about 7.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DOUG trading as high as $4.30 in trading on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman is trading up about 4% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Director Murray Stahl purchased $24,294 worth of Texas Pacific Land, purchasing 12 shares at a cost of $2024.54 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 248 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $7.01M at an average of $1417.21 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can grab TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with shares changing hands as low as $1985.62 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.9% under Stahl's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: DOUG, TPL

