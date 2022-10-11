Markets
DOUG

Tuesday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: DOUG, TPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Douglas Elliman's CEO, Howard M. Lorber, made a $399,340 buy of DOUG, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $3.99 each. Lorber was up about 7.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DOUG trading as high as $4.30 in trading on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman is trading up about 4% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Director Murray Stahl purchased $24,294 worth of Texas Pacific Land, purchasing 12 shares at a cost of $2024.54 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 248 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $7.01M at an average of $1417.21 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can grab TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with shares changing hands as low as $1985.62 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.9% under Stahl's purchase price.

Tuesday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: DOUG, TPL
VIDEO: Tuesday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: DOUG, TPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOUGTPL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular