News & Insights

Markets
VRDN

Tuesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: VRDN, ENGN

October 01, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Viridian Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Operating Officer Thomas W. Beetham bought 5,000 shares of VRDN, for a cost of $23.41 each, for a total investment of $117,050. Viridian Therapeutics is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday.

And at Engene Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $5.70 each, for a total investment of $57,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cooper in the past twelve months. Engene Holdings is trading off about 3.6% on the day Tuesday. Cooper was up about 22.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ENGN trading as high as $7.00 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: VRDN, ENGNVIDEO: Tuesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: VRDN, ENGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRDN
ENGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.