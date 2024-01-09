As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, NB Bancorp's Director, Muhammad Raza, made a $50,031 purchase of NBBK, buying 3,706 shares at a cost of $13.50 each. So far Raza is in the green, up about 0.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.60. NB Bancorp is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Thursday, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson bought $18,360 worth of Champions Oncology, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $6.12 each. Before this latest buy, Mendelson bought CSBR on 17 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $316,378 at an average of $5.69 per share. Champions Oncology Inc is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Mendelson is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.25.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, CSBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.