News & Insights

Markets
NBBK

Tuesday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, CSBR

January 09, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, NB Bancorp's Director, Muhammad Raza, made a $50,031 purchase of NBBK, buying 3,706 shares at a cost of $13.50 each. So far Raza is in the green, up about 0.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.60. NB Bancorp is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Thursday, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson bought $18,360 worth of Champions Oncology, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $6.12 each. Before this latest buy, Mendelson bought CSBR on 17 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $316,378 at an average of $5.69 per share. Champions Oncology Inc is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Mendelson is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.25.

Tuesday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, CSBR
VIDEO: Tuesday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, CSBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBBK
CSBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.