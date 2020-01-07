Markets
TPZ

Tuesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: TPZ, ESXB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)'s Director, H. Kevin Birzer, made a $1,700 purchase of TPZ, buying 100 shares at a cost of $17.00 a piece. Birzer was up about 1.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TPZ trading as high as $17.30 at last check today. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Birzer purchased TPZ on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $5,491 at an average of $18.30 per share.

And on Thursday, CFO Bruce E. Thomas bought $1,195 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB), buying 133 shares at a cost of $8.96 a piece. Before this latest buy, Thomas purchased ESXB at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2,671 at an average of $8.15 per share. Community Bankers Trust Corp is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag ESXB even cheaper than Thomas did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.77 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.1% under Thomas's purchase price.

Tuesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: TPZ, ESXB
VIDEO: Tuesday 1/7 Insider Buying Report: TPZ, ESXB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPZ ESXB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular