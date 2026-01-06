As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Overseas Shipholding Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Claude Leblanc purchased 12,000 shares of OSG, at a cost of $7.59 each, for a total investment of $91,080. Overseas Shipholding Group is trading off about 5.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Joint, there was insider buying on Friday, by Charles E. Jobson who purchased 1,404 shares for a cost of $8.70 each, for a total investment of $12,215. Before this latest buy, Jobson purchased JYNT on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $335,098 at an average of $8.43 per share. Joint is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/6 Insider Buying Report: OSG, JYNT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.