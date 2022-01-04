Markets
Tuesday 1/4 Insider Buying Report: RETA, IRNT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Reata Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 16,000 shares of RETA, at a cost of $26.22 each, for a total investment of $419,565. So far Soni is in the green, up about 21.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 11% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Soni in the past twelve months.

And at Ironnet, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director John M. Keane who purchased 25,000 shares for a cost of $4.24 each, for a trade totaling $106,000. Ironnet is trading off about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

