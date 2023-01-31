Markets
SFST

Tuesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: SFST, TPL

January 31, 2023 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Southern First Bancshares' Director, David G. Ellison, made a $183,930 purchase of SFST, buying 4,500 shares at a cost of $40.87 each. Southern First Bancshares is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ellison purchased SFST on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $58,844 at an average of $43.59 per share.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Murray Stahl who bought 21 shares at a cost of $2078.66 each, for a total investment of $43,652. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 248 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $8.48M at an average of $1733.75 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with shares changing hands as low as $1970.01 at last check today which is 5.2% under Stahl's purchase price.

Tuesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: SFST, TPLVIDEO: Tuesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: SFST, TPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFST
TPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.