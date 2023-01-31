As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Southern First Bancshares' Director, David G. Ellison, made a $183,930 purchase of SFST, buying 4,500 shares at a cost of $40.87 each. Southern First Bancshares is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ellison purchased SFST on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $58,844 at an average of $43.59 per share.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Murray Stahl who bought 21 shares at a cost of $2078.66 each, for a total investment of $43,652. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 248 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $8.48M at an average of $1733.75 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy TPL at a price even lower than Stahl did, with shares changing hands as low as $1970.01 at last check today which is 5.2% under Stahl's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: SFST, TPL

