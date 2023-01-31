Markets
Tuesday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: ADX, GCBC

January 31, 2023 — 11:32 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 3,585 shares of ADX, for a cost of $15.41 each, for a total investment of $55,238. Adams Diversified Equity Fund is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased $46,350 worth of Greene County Bancorp, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $46.35 a piece. Greene County Bancorp is trading off about 1.3% on the day Tuesday. Hada was up about 4.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GCBC trading as high as $48.19 in trading on Tuesday.

