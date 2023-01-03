Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Savara, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 36,000 shares of SVRA, at a cost of $1.54 each, for a total investment of $55,586. Savara is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ramsay bought SVRA on 9 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $728,468 at an average of $1.42 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Donald J. Hayden Jr. bought $49,989 worth of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $5.00 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Hayden Jr. in the past twelve months. Theseus Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday. Hayden Jr. was up about 3.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with THRX trading as high as $5.19 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/3 Insider Buying Report: SVRA, THRX

