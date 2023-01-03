As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Akamai Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, F. Thomson Leighton, made a $75,129 buy of AKAM, purchasing 894 shares at a cost of $84.04 each. Leighton was up about 2.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AKAM trading as high as $85.68 at last check today. Akamai Technologies is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Leighton bought AKAM at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $275,441 at an average of $86.08 per share.

And at Jupiter Wellness, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Skender Fani who purchased 64,060 shares for a cost of $0.90 each, for a total investment of $57,654. Before this latest buy, Fani made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $105,160 shares for a cost of $0.86 each. Jupiter Wellness is trading up about 4% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab JUPW at a price even lower than Fani did, with the stock trading as low as $0.79 at last check today -- that's 12.3% under Fani's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/3 Insider Buying Report: AKAM, JUPW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.