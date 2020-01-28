Tuesday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: DFS, WTFC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Discover Financial Services' CEO and President, Roger C. Hochschild, made a $1.11M buy of DFS, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $74.12 a piece. Discover Financial Services is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hochschild in the past year.

And at Wintrust Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director H. Patrick Hackett Jr. who purchased 1,000 shares at a cost of $63.48 each, for a trade totaling $63,480. Wintrust Financial is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. Hackett Jr. was up about 1.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WTFC trading as high as $64.65 at last check today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.