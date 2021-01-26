Tuesday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: GNTY, HSON

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Guaranty Bancshares' Director, James S. Bunch, made a $163,000 buy of GNTY, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $32.60 each. So far Bunch is in the green, up about 3.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $33.65. Guaranty Bancshares is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Bunch purchased GNTY on 12 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $824,284 at an average of $27.48 per share.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought $30,817 worth of Hudson Global, buying 2,309 shares at a cost of $13.35 a piece. Before this latest buy, Eberwein made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $15,109 shares at a cost of $11.36 a piece. Hudson Global is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday.

