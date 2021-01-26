Markets
FAST

Tuesday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: FAST, NTIC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Fastenal's Director, Michael J. Ancius, made a $29,049 buy of FAST, purchasing 600 shares at a cost of $48.41 a piece. Fastenal Co. is trading down about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ancius purchased FAST at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $81,275 at an average of $39.74 per share.

And on Monday, Director Nancy E. Calderon bought $14,776 worth of Northern Technologies International, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $14.78 a piece. Before this latest buy, Calderon made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $8,600 shares at a cost of $8.60 a piece. Northern Technologies International is trading up about 3.5% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: FAST, NTIC
VIDEO: Tuesday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: FAST, NTIC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAST NTIC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular