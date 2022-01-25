Tuesday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: STRR, TPL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Star Equity Holdings' Chief Financial Officer, David J. Noble, made a $44,700 buy of STRR, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $1.49 each. Investors have the opportunity to buy STRR at a price even lower than Noble did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.20 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 19.5% under Noble's purchase price. Star Equity Holdings is trading up about 7.8% on the day Tuesday.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Murray Stahl who purchased 20 shares for a cost of $1039.27 each, for a total investment of $20,785. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 256 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $8.98M at an average of $1355.02 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading down about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Investors can grab TPL even cheaper than Stahl did, with the stock changing hands as low as $1005.00 at last check today which is 3.3% below Stahl's purchase price.

