Markets
STRR

Tuesday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: STRR, TPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Star Equity Holdings' Chief Financial Officer, David J. Noble, made a $44,700 buy of STRR, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $1.49 each. Investors have the opportunity to buy STRR at a price even lower than Noble did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.20 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 19.5% under Noble's purchase price. Star Equity Holdings is trading up about 7.8% on the day Tuesday.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Murray Stahl who purchased 20 shares for a cost of $1039.27 each, for a total investment of $20,785. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 256 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $8.98M at an average of $1355.02 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading down about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Investors can grab TPL even cheaper than Stahl did, with the stock changing hands as low as $1005.00 at last check today which is 3.3% below Stahl's purchase price.

Tuesday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: STRR, TPL
VIDEO: Tuesday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: STRR, TPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STRR TPL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular