GNTY

Tuesday 1/24 Insider Buying Report: GNTY, PNFP

January 24, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Guaranty Bancshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 11,629 shares of GNTY, at a cost of $34.49 each, for a total investment of $401,084. Investors can grab GNTY at a price even lower than Baker did, with the stock changing hands as low as $33.78 at last check today -- that's 2.1% below Baker's purchase price. Guaranty Bancshares is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Baker purchased GNTY on 20 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $3.04M at an average of $34.45 per share.

And at Pinnacle Financial Partners, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Joseph C. Galante who purchased 1,000 shares for a cost of $72.26 each, for a trade totaling $72,260. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading down about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Galante was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PNFP trading as high as $75.15 at last check today.

