As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, AirJoule Technologies', Stuart D. Porter, made a $500,000 buy of AIRJ, purchasing 153,846 shares at a cost of $3.25 each. So far Porter is in the green, up about 12.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.67. AirJoule Technologies is trading up about 4.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Porter made one other purchase in the past year, buying $999,950 shares at a cost of $2.92 each.

And also on Thursday, Charles Clough Jr. purchased $210,350 worth of Clough Global Opportunities Fund, purchasing 35,000 shares at a cost of $6.01 a piece. Before this latest buy, Clough Jr. made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $49,455 shares at a cost of $5.62 a piece. Clough Global Opportunities Fund is trading down about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to grab GLO at a price even lower than Clough Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.88 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 2.2% under Clough Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: AIRJ, GLO

