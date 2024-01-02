News & Insights

Tuesday 1/2 Insider Buying Report: PGEN, TURN

January 02, 2024 — 12:16 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Precigen, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of PGEN, for a cost of $1.41 each, for a total investment of $136,327. Precigen is trading up about 10.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Kirk made one other purchase in the past year, buying $757,612 shares at a cost of $1.52 a piece.

And at 180 Degree Capital, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Kevin Rendino who purchased 11,959 shares at a cost of $4.10 each, for a total investment of $49,070. Before this latest buy, Rendino purchased TURN at 13 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $321,853 at an average of $4.39 per share. 180 Degree Capital is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Rendino is in the green, up about 0.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

