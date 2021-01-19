Tuesday 1/19 Insider Buying Report: DRVN, CCEL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Driven Brands' Director, Rick D. Puckett, made a $420,000 purchase of DRVN, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $28.00 each. Bargain hunters are able to grab DRVN at a price even lower than Puckett did, with the stock trading as low as $25.30 in trading on Tuesday which is 9.6% under Puckett's purchase price. Driven Brands is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy purchased $123,555 worth of Cryo-cell Intl, purchasing 15,500 shares at a cost of $7.97 a piece. Before this latest buy, Portnoy purchased CCEL at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $645,080 at an average of $7.80 per share. Cryo-cell is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Portnoy is in the green, up about 1.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.05.

