Markets
DRVN

Tuesday 1/19 Insider Buying Report: DRVN, CCEL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Driven Brands' Director, Rick D. Puckett, made a $420,000 purchase of DRVN, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $28.00 each. Bargain hunters are able to grab DRVN at a price even lower than Puckett did, with the stock trading as low as $25.30 in trading on Tuesday which is 9.6% under Puckett's purchase price. Driven Brands is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy purchased $123,555 worth of Cryo-cell Intl, purchasing 15,500 shares at a cost of $7.97 a piece. Before this latest buy, Portnoy purchased CCEL at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $645,080 at an average of $7.80 per share. Cryo-cell is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Portnoy is in the green, up about 1.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.05.

Tuesday 1/19 Insider Buying Report: DRVN, CCEL
VIDEO: Tuesday 1/19 Insider Buying Report: DRVN, CCEL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRVN CCEL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular