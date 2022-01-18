Tuesday 1/18 Insider Buying Report: VOXX, JEF

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Voxx International's, Beat Kahli, made a $333,281 buy of VOXX, purchasing 32,139 shares at a cost of $10.37 each. Kahli was up about 7.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VOXX trading as high as $11.12 in trading on Tuesday. Voxx International Corp is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Kahli bought VOXX at 18 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.37M at an average of $11.72 per share.

And on Thursday, Melissa Weiler bought $149,946 worth of Jefferies Group, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $37.49 each. Before this latest buy, Weiler made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $128,000 shares for a cost of $32.00 a piece. Jefferies Group is trading off about 0.9% on the day Tuesday.

