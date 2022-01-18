Markets
Tuesday 1/18 Insider Buying Report: RFIL, IRNT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, RF Industries' Director, Mark Keith Holdsworth, made a $148,083 buy of RFIL, purchasing 20,080 shares at a cost of $7.37 a piece. RF Industries is trading off about 1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Holdsworth bought RFIL at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $509,598 at an average of $7.19 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased $46,540 worth of Ironnet, purchasing 13,297 shares at a cost of $3.50 a piece. Ironnet is trading off about 2.9% on the day Tuesday.

