Tuesday 1/17 Insider Buying Report: FATE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Director John Mendlein purchased $698,138 worth of Fate Therapeutics, purchasing 124,679 shares at a cost of $5.60 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mendlein in the past year. Fate Therapeutics is trading up about 7.4% on the day Tuesday.

