As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Aehr Test Systems' Executive VP of R&;D, Avijit K. Ray-chaudhuri, made a $53,600 buy of AEHR, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $17.87 a piece. Aehr Test Systems is trading up about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ray-chaudhuri in the past year.

And at Tilray Brands, there was insider buying on Friday, by Global General Counsel Mitchell Gendel who bought 5,400 shares at a cost of $1.87 each, for a total investment of $10,098. This buy marks the first one filed by Gendel in the past year. Tilray Brands is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. Gendel was up about 9.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TLRY trading as high as $2.05 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/16 Insider Buying Report: AEHR, TLRY

