Markets
EVF

Tuesday 1/14 Insider Buying Report: EVF, EFR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Keith Quinton purchased 7,700 shares of EVF, for a cost of $6.49 each, for a total investment of $49,973. So far Quinton is in the green, up about 0.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.55. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Quinton in the past year.

And also on Friday, Keith Quinton purchased $49,009 worth of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR), purchasing 3,600 shares at a cost of $13.61 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Quinton in the past year. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Quinton was up about 0.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EFR trading as high as $13.69 at last check today.

Tuesday 1/14 Insider Buying Report: EVF, EFR
VIDEO: Tuesday 1/14 Insider Buying Report: EVF, EFR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVF EFR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular