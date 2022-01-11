Markets
Tuesday 1/11 Insider Buying Report: DOCU, WOOF

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, DocuSign's CEO, Daniel D. Springer, made a $2.41M buy of DOCU, purchasing 18,700 shares at a cost of $128.89 each. So far Springer is in the green, up about 11.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $143.22. DocuSign is trading up about 4.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Springer bought DOCU on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $5M at an average of $143.86 per share.

And at Petco Health & Wellness, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO & Chairman Ron Coughlin who bought 23,290 shares at a cost of $17.21 each, for a trade totaling $400,821. Before this latest buy, Coughlin purchased WOOF at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.03M at an average of $21.63 per share. Petco Health & Wellness is trading up about 3.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Coughlin is in the green, up about 8.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

