Tuesday 1/11 Insider Buying Report: AMLX, DOUG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Amylyx Pharmaceutica's Director, Paul R. Fonteyne, made a $74,993 purchase of AMLX, buying 3,947 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. Amylyx Pharmaceutica is trading up about 17.7% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Fonteyne in the past year.

And on Monday, J. Bryant Kirkland III bought $58,283 worth of Douglas Elliman, buying 5,990 shares at a cost of $9.73 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Kirkland III in the past year. Douglas Elliman is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday.

