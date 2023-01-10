Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At B. Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 20,000 shares of RILY, for a cost of $37.22 each, for a total investment of $744,346. So far Paulson is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.46. B. Riley Financial Inc is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Paulson purchased RILY on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $6.05M at an average of $52.18 per share.

And also on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Dakota Semler bought $220,278 worth of XOS, buying 250,189 shares at a cost of $0.88 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Semler in the past twelve months. XOS is trading up about 5.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Semler is in the green, up about 23.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.09.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/10 Insider Buying Report: RILY, XOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.