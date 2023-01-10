Markets
RILY

Tuesday 1/10 Insider Buying Report: RILY, XOS

January 10, 2023 — 11:49 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At B. Riley Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 20,000 shares of RILY, for a cost of $37.22 each, for a total investment of $744,346. So far Paulson is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.46. B. Riley Financial Inc is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Paulson purchased RILY on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $6.05M at an average of $52.18 per share.

And also on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Dakota Semler bought $220,278 worth of XOS, buying 250,189 shares at a cost of $0.88 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Semler in the past twelve months. XOS is trading up about 5.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Semler is in the green, up about 23.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.09.

Tuesday 1/10 Insider Buying Report: RILY, XOS
VIDEO: Tuesday 1/10 Insider Buying Report: RILY, XOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RILY
XOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.