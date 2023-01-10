Tuesday 1/10 Insider Buying Report: MACK, CZNC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Ana Radeljevic purchased 4,156 shares of MACK, for a cost of $12.03 each, for a total investment of $49,997. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Friday, Frank G. Pellegrino bought $10,149 worth of Citizens & Northern, buying 438 shares at a cost of $23.17 each. Before this latest buy, Pellegrino bought CZNC on 12 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $55,148 at an average of $24.60 per share. Citizens & Northern is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can grab CZNC even cheaper than Pellegrino did, with shares changing hands as low as $22.76 at last check today -- that's 1.8% below Pellegrino's purchase price.

