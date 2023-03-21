Tudor Pickering Upgrades Range Resources (RRC)

On March 21, 2023, Tudor Pickering upgraded their outlook for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.29% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is $33.20. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 42.29% from its latest reported closing price of $23.33.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is $3,808MM, a decrease of 28.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.15.

Range Resources Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $23.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,462K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,241K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,969K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,480K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,946K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing an increase of 86.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 620.23% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 6,347K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,190K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 47.03% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,000K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 239,666K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Range Resources Background Information

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

