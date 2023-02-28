Tudor Pickering Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

On February 27, 2023, Tudor Pickering upgraded their outlook for Pioneer Natural Resources from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.51% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Natural Resources is $278.16. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 41.51% from its latest reported closing price of $196.57.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources is $16,544MM, a decrease of 32.15%. The projected annual EPS is $27.44, a decrease of 15.90%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Declares $5.58 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $5.58 per share ($22.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $4.61 per share.

At the current share price of $196.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 0.15%, and the highest has been 16.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.95 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 11.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,089K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,127K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,145K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,535K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 3.99% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,681K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 23.56% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 7,551K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,090K shares, representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,530K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,078K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 99.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Natural Resources. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXD is 0.48%, a decrease of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 268,956K shares. The put/call ratio of PXD is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pioneer Natural Resources Background Information

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale, which is part of the Spraberry Trend of the Permian Basin, where the company is the largest acreage holder. The company is organized in Delaware and headquartered in Irving, Texas.

