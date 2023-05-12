Tudor Pickering Upgrades Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Tudor Pickering upgraded their outlook for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montauk Renewables is 6.80. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from its latest reported closing price of 6.06.

The projected annual revenue for Montauk Renewables is 272MM, an increase of 41.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montauk Renewables. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTK is 0.07%, a decrease of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 26,070K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTK is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baader Bank holds 5,074K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,737K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 40.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,476K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 39.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,229K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 39.24% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,118K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 30.72% over the last quarter.

Montauk Renewables Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources such as dairy and landfills for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels. Company develops, owns, and operates Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") projects, using proven technologies that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Having participated in the industry for over 30 years, Montauk is one of the largest U.S. producers of RNG. The company has an operating portfolio of 12 Renewable Natural Gas and three Renewable Electricity projects that span six states.

