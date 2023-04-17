Tudor Pickering Downgrades Valero Energy (VLO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Tudor Pickering downgraded their outlook for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valero Energy is $166.13. The forecasts range from a low of $144.43 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of $131.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valero Energy is $149,328MM, a decrease of 12.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $17.08.

Valero Energy Declares $1.02 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

At the current share price of $131.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.75%, the lowest has been 2.57%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BTAL - AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 3.17% over the last quarter.

GARIX - Gotham Absolute Return Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 202.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 62.31% over the last quarter.

City State Bank holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 91,570.67% over the last quarter.

Bleakley Financial Group holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Tobam holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 187.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 99.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLO is 0.37%, a decrease of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 342,829K shares. The put/call ratio of VLO is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Valero Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, "Valero"), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.68 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero's brand names.

See all Valero Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.