TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Upgrades (TSX:TRP)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC upgraded their outlook for (TSX:TRP) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in . This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.66%, a decrease of 3.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 887,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 97,133K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,192K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 51,044K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,952K shares, representing a decrease of 25.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 24.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 35,625K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,354K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 34,463K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,412K shares, representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 28,675K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,821K shares, representing an increase of 20.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 13.42% over the last quarter.

