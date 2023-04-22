TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Upgrades (TSX:TRP)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC upgraded their outlook for (TSX:TRP) from Hold to Buy .

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in . This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.64%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 865,608K shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 93,192K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,145K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 63,952K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 35,625K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,354K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,412K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,643K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,155K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,329K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 19.15% over the last quarter.

