TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Upgrades MEG Energy (TSX:MEG)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC upgraded their outlook for MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEG Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.43%, a decrease of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 71,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,484K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,422K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 17.01% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 5,993K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,701K shares, representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 5,943K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,708K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,254K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 16.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,981K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 8.12% over the last quarter.

