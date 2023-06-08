TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC upgraded their outlook for Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Point Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPG is 0.19%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.69% to 248,934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 29,571K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,548K shares, representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 70.93% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 15,926K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,116K shares, representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 21.38% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 12,758K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,772K shares, representing an increase of 31.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 35.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,658K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,754K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 12,152K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,364K shares, representing a decrease of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 30.39% over the last quarter.

