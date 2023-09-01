TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains (TSX:TRP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of (TSX:TRP) with a Buy recommendation.

Maintains 7.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in . This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.67%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 865,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 102,417K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,133K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 833.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 49,189K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,044K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 42,006K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,625K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 34,924K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,463K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 27,731K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,675K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 15.05% over the last quarter.

