TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains PrairieSky Royalty (TSX:PSK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of PrairieSky Royalty (TSX:PSK) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in PrairieSky Royalty. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSK is 0.58%, an increase of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.69% to 40,529K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 10,409K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,550K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSK by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 8,300K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 3,957K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,255K shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSK by 0.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,800K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSK by 6.10% over the last quarter.

FTQGX - Fidelity Focused Stock Fund holds 2,707K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSK by 11.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.