TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pembina Pipeline. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.51%, a decrease of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 339,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 42,996K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,013K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 88.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 20,955K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,171K shares, representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 15,375K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,120K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 89.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 14,179K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,360K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 28.48% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 13,938K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,271K shares, representing a decrease of 16.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 55.68% over the last quarter.

