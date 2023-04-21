TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.05% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pembina Pipeline is $32.08. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.05% from its latest reported closing price of $50.97.

The projected annual revenue for Pembina Pipeline is $7,227MM, a decrease of 37.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

We Are One Seven holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HDVAX - Hartford International Equity Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 85,469.74% over the last quarter.

AMTAX - AB All Market Real Return Portfolio holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 27.28% over the last quarter.

DHIVX - Centre Global Infrastructure Fund Investor Class holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 0.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pembina Pipeline. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.51%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 351,141K shares.

