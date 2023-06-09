TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Northland Power (TSX:NPI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Northland Power (TSX:NPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Northland Power Maintains 4.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northland Power. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPI is 0.51%, a decrease of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.31% to 20,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,196K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 19.52% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 3,117K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,923K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 12.39% over the last quarter.

ACES - ALPS Clean Energy ETF holds 1,141K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 12.18% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 913K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 17.99% over the last quarter.

