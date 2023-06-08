TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) with a Hold recommendation.

Gibson Energy Maintains 6.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gibson Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEI is 0.49%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.41% to 15,265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 11.25% over the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 1,353K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 15.79% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 1,087K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 15.34% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 899K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

