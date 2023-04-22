TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gibson Energy. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEI is 0.48%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 16,735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,945K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 11.25% over the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 1,397K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 3.94% over the last quarter.

SMAPX - Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 1,237K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 38.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 21.91% over the last quarter.

AAAAX - DWS RREEF Real Assets Fund holds 1,162K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing a decrease of 20.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 9.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,116K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEI by 5.24% over the last quarter.

