TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Boralex (TSX:BLX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Boralex (TSX:BLX) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boralex. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLX is 0.58%, an increase of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.08% to 8,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,317K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,074K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 16.22% over the last quarter.

ACES - ALPS Clean Energy ETF holds 667K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 623K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 18.69% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 540K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company.

