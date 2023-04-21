TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Advantage Oil & Gas (TSX:AAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSX:AAV) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 49.35% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,138K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 28.89% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 221K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 29.04% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 175K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 26.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAV is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 17,935K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

