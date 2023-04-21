TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Downgrades Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC downgraded their outlook for Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is $40.49. The forecasts range from a low of $33.01 to a high of $51.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $44.19.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is $53,366MM, a decrease of 8.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 10.96% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 2,211K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 8.11% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth and Income Fund Class 1 holds 84K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 6.69% over the last quarter.

FBBAX - First Foundation Total Return Fund holds 105K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FQUAX - AMG FQ Long-Short Equity Fund Class N holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 35.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 50.31% over the last quarter.

