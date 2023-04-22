TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Downgrades Keyera (TSX:KEY)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC downgraded their outlook for Keyera (TSX:KEY) from Buy to Hold .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keyera. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.57%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.43% to 29,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TORIX - Tortoise MLP & Pipeline Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 2,984K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,788K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 1.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,896K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 10.15% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 2,100K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 3.29% over the last quarter.

SMAPX - Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 1,953K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares, representing an increase of 27.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,676K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 8.31% over the last quarter.

